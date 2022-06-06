Lindenwold Advisors Acquires New Shares in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 919.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWST. TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:CWST traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,489. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.64 and a 200-day moving average of $80.54. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $92.75.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.77 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $33,394.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $907,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,647,606.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,005 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,344 in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

