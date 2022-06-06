Lindenwold Advisors Acquires Shares of 10,361 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,361 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,000. Target accounts for 1.4% of Lindenwold Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,484 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after acquiring an additional 157,019 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $811,199,000 after acquiring an additional 47,826 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Target by 5.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,328,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,369,000 after acquiring an additional 163,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Target to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Target from $294.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.72.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $160.32. 75,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,926,997. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.66. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $145.51 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

