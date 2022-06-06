Lindenwold Advisors Acquires Shares of 5,348 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,348 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 88,855 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 211,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $56,651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.74.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $247.82. The company had a trading volume of 26,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,564. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.00. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

