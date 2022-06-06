Lindenwold Advisors Buys Shares of 4,735 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Lindenwold Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,866 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.53.

NYSE:WSM traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.52. The stock had a trading volume of 25,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,081. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.35 and its 200-day moving average is $152.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

