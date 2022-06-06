Lindenwold Advisors Invests $1.81 Million in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.05. 25,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.20. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $206.81.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

