Lindenwold Advisors Invests $3.58 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,000. Union Pacific makes up about 2.1% of Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,336 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,083.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $191,136,000 after acquiring an additional 694,556 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,964,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,785,441,000 after acquiring an additional 560,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.48.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $225.13. The company had a trading volume of 31,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,935. The company has a market cap of $141.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.65 and a 200-day moving average of $244.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.