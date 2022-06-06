Lindenwold Advisors Invests $570,000 in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,794,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,170,000 after buying an additional 105,725 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Gentex by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 744,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,543,000 after buying an additional 79,634 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gentex by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,058,000 after buying an additional 65,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Gentex by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.83. 11,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,444. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $85,833.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,566.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $166,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,045 shares of company stock valued at $384,082 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

