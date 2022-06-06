Lindenwold Advisors Invests $710,000 in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Hubbell by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $145,103.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,337. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $170.76 and a 52 week high of $212.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.92 and a 200-day moving average of $192.49.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

