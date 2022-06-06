Lindenwold Advisors Invests $900,000 in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 171,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,853 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.31 per share, for a total transaction of $341,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at $411,704.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $69.04. 3,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.82. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.81 and a 1 year high of $74.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.04.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

CBSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.72.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

