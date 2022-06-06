Lindenwold Advisors Purchases New Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,187,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 928,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,937,000 after acquiring an additional 68,085 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.70. The stock had a trading volume of 94,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,193. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.65 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.74.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

