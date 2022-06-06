Lindenwold Advisors Takes $2.21 Million Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,000. PerkinElmer comprises approximately 1.3% of Lindenwold Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 463.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PKI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.84.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PKI stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.08. 2,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,055. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.49 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

