Lindenwold Advisors Takes $509,000 Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,122,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,682,000 after purchasing an additional 166,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,479,000 after buying an additional 65,849 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,092,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,359,000 after buying an additional 26,154 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,299,000 after buying an additional 18,371 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,750,000 after buying an additional 14,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE PSB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $186.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,759. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.46. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.02 and a twelve month high of $189.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.58%.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

