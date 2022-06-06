Lindenwold Advisors Takes Position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000. Lindenwold Advisors owned about 1.01% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KORP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 75.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KORP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.30. 2,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,112. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average is $49.66. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.98 and a twelve month high of $53.12.

