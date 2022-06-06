Lion Point Capital LP Lowers Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Lion Point Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150,000 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global accounts for about 0.7% of Lion Point Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lion Point Capital LP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Liberty Global by 37.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,690 shares of company stock worth $4,823,797. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.16. 11,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,837. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $2.06. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.