Lodge Hill Capital LLC Purchases 50,000 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Brunswick makes up 3.4% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $15,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 702,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,744,000 after acquiring an additional 121,799 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 470.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 63,426 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $10,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BC stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $66.40 and a 12-month high of $108.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.25.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 19.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.86.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

