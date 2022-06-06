London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 153.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,619 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,963 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 94,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 23,971 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWTR. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.37.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud sold 490,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $18,262,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,100,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,829,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 542,764 shares of company stock worth $20,773,371. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TWTR traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 369,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,037,273. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.62 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

