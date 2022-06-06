London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 2.9% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd owned 0.08% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $46,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after buying an additional 171,744 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,024,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,453,000 after purchasing an additional 84,577 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,976,000 after purchasing an additional 128,587 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.04. 131,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,550,257. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $160.68 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

