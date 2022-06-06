London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Grows Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 298,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,745 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $11,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PHG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 88.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,050,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,332,000 after buying an additional 3,303,565 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 513.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after buying an additional 822,598 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,679,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,829,000 after buying an additional 254,046 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,213,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,711,000 after buying an additional 230,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

PHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from €26.50 ($28.49) to €21.30 ($22.90) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($37.63) to €30.00 ($32.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Shares of PHG stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.27. 66,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,044. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average is $31.75. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

