London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,132 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 2.0% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $32,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 562,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,429,000 after acquiring an additional 128,761 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 252,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,692,000 after acquiring an additional 16,743 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.27. 21,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,092,557. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.41 and its 200 day moving average is $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $144.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

