London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 482,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,000 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 3.6% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $58,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,253,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,796,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $85.39 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $490.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

