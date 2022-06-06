London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Has $881,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,570,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,607 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,534,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,065 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,268 shares during the last quarter. VPR Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,751,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,431,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,423,000 after purchasing an additional 651,798 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWZ traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.91. The company had a trading volume of 633,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,233,678. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

