London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Purchases 47,813 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,813 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Kellogg worth $22,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of K. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,913,000 after buying an additional 544,280 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Kellogg by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,172,000 after purchasing an additional 333,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kellogg by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,457,000 after purchasing an additional 554,607 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,594,000 after acquiring an additional 150,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,874,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,589,000 after acquiring an additional 192,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.91. 29,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,313. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $8,918,256.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $58,398,354. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

