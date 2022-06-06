LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $319.00.

Several brokerages have commented on LNSPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 320 ($4.05) to GBX 335 ($4.24) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 310 ($3.92) to GBX 320 ($4.05) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

OTCMKTS LNSPF remained flat at $$2.82 on Wednesday. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

