Long Pond Capital LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Long Pond Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 563,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,415 shares during the period. Madison Square Garden Sports accounts for approximately 3.5% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $97,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

MSGS stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.03. 462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,945. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $151.28 and a twelve month high of $203.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.22.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.95 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

