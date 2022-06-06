Long Pond Capital LP Has $11.22 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Long Pond Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,325 shares during the quarter. Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $18.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,354.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a PE ratio of 188.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,202.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,275.45.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,606.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,774.63.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

