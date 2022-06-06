Long Pond Capital LP Makes New $5.20 Million Investment in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 379,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,201,000. Long Pond Capital LP owned about 0.78% of Chatham Lodging Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $13.09. 3,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,152. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $15.12.

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $212,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLDT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

