Long Pond Capital LP Purchases New Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,299,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $85,236,000. Independence Realty Trust comprises about 3.0% of Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned about 3.14% of Independence Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

IRT stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.17. 49,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,721,042. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.76.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.61%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

