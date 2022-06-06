Long Pond Capital LP Sells 377,454 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Long Pond Capital LP lessened its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 411,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,454 shares during the period. Fomento Económico Mexicano accounts for approximately 1.1% of Long Pond Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $31,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. 51.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Shares of FMX traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.55. The stock had a trading volume of 16,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,259. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.73. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $67.53 and a one year high of $89.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.27). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.8483 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FMX. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.13.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile (Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.