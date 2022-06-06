Long Pond Capital LP Takes Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,343,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $65,396,000. Gaming and Leisure Properties makes up 2.3% of Long Pond Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned 0.56% of Gaming and Leisure Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLPI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $6,223,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,904,000 after acquiring an additional 840,799 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 239,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,671,000 after acquiring an additional 141,320 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 156,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $144,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,982.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLPI. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Shares of GLPI traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.14. The company had a trading volume of 19,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,473. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.45%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

