Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $45.16 Million Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,526,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,718 shares during the period. Mplx accounts for approximately 7.3% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.15% of Mplx worth $45,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 24.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $33.42. 58,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,634. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.75. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Mplx had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPLX. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

