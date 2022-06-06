Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $5.89 Million Position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,543 shares during the quarter. Clarim Acquisition comprises 1.0% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Clarim Acquisition were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLRMU. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $5,837,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 38,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period.

Shares of CLRMU remained flat at $$9.83 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,009. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

