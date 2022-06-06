Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New $3.54 Million Investment in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 127,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Hess Midstream at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,362,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,273,000 after buying an additional 1,309,615 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after purchasing an additional 487,428 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 871,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,082,000 after purchasing an additional 88,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 545,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,080,000 after purchasing an additional 150,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HESM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.79. 6,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.71. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $35.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average is $29.56.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.549 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hess Midstream from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

In other Hess Midstream news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,798 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $58,273.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 5,117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $145,848,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,129,494 shares of company stock valued at $146,229,315 over the last 90 days.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

