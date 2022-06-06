Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Raises Holdings in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. SportsTek Acquisition makes up approximately 0.6% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in SportsTek Acquisition were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SPTKU remained flat at $$9.81 on Monday. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90.

Get SportsTek Acquisition alerts:

SportsTek Acquisition Profile (Get Rating)

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses within the sports and related sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SportsTek Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsTek Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.