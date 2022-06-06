Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 305,200 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,034,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,200 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.16% of T-Mobile US worth $235,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 703.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,827,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.36.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.92. 42,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,312,463. The company has a market capitalization of $171.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

