Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,736,463 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 471,476 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises 3.0% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 3.97% of Autodesk worth $2,456,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Autodesk by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.35.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,867 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $209.11. The stock had a trading volume of 23,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,496. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $173.90 and a one year high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

