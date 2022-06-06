Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,666,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,016,603 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up approximately 1.0% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.97% of Schlumberger worth $828,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 262,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,636.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,546,587 shares of company stock worth $226,788,025. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SLB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.51. The company had a trading volume of 187,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,428,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.90.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.51.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

