Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $101.60 Million Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,347,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,318 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.76% of MaxLinear worth $101,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,036,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,155,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $827,286.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.45.

MaxLinear stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.79. 10,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,196. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average of $57.77. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.57 and a 1-year high of $77.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.01.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.08 million. Research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear Profile (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.