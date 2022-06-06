Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $110.17 Million Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,313,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,942 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.65% of KBR worth $110,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of KBR by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in KBR in the third quarter valued at about $407,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in KBR by 5.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 199,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in KBR in the third quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 97.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,246,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,472 shares during the period.

KBR traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $51.11. 36,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,145. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -67.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average is $48.47.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. KBR had a positive return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is -64.00%.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.99 per share, with a total value of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,387.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KBR shares. DA Davidson raised KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KBR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

