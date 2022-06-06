Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $131.02 Million Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $131,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth about $223,943,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,468,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,851,000 after purchasing an additional 244,379 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,789,000 after purchasing an additional 186,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 5,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,758 shares of company stock valued at $5,634,040. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RPD stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.81. 6,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,477. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.24 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.06.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

