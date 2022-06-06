Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 66,227 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.16% of Accenture worth $408,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $1.45 on Monday, reaching $306.40. The company had a trading volume of 26,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,032. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $268.17 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $308.76 and its 200-day moving average is $337.03. The stock has a market cap of $194.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

