Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 1,129,284 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,013,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,129,284 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.5% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.45% of Cisco Systems worth $1,204,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.40. The company had a trading volume of 414,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,260,879. The firm has a market cap of $188.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average of $54.78. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,645 shares of company stock worth $962,808 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

