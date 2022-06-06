Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 6,410 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 280,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $91,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $1,753,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 104,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,188,000 after purchasing an additional 38,208 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $958,000.

Vail Resorts stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $259.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,082. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.38 and a 12 month high of $376.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 145.25%.

MTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.25.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

