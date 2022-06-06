Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Trims Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,392,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 98,617 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Danaher were worth $458,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after buying an additional 50,426 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.93.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $265.06. 58,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,932. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.88 and a 200-day moving average of $284.13. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $192.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

