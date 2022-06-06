Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Trims Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,893,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045,879 shares during the period. Novartis makes up 1.9% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,565,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,347,000 after acquiring an additional 79,637 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Novartis by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,194,000 after acquiring an additional 292,854 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Novartis by 21.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,696,000 after acquiring an additional 745,157 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,871,000 after buying an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after buying an additional 1,003,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

NYSE NVS traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $88.72. 35,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,841. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.