Lossless (LSS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $770,822.00

Lossless (LSS) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 5th. Lossless has a market cap of $9.07 million and $770,822.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lossless has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lossless coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,675.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,293.76 or 0.04303978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.05 or 0.00429323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00031453 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

