Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4,691.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,497 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 168,897 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 0.5% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $44,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.84.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $197.92. The stock had a trading volume of 67,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,115. The firm has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.22 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.75 and a 200-day moving average of $224.47.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.