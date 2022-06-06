LSP Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

LSP Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 161,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. Oatly Group accounts for 0.6% of LSP Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,309,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,139,000 after buying an additional 3,297,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 457.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,900,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,126,000 after buying an additional 1,559,123 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth $11,723,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth $10,561,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 79.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,650,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,072,000 after buying an additional 1,173,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY traded up 0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 4.09. The company had a trading volume of 95,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,823. The business’s 50-day moving average is 4.02 and its 200-day moving average is 6.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Oatly Group AB has a 52 week low of 2.75 and a 52 week high of 29.00.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 166.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 160.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OTLY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oatly Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 14.37.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

