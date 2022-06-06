LTS One Management LP Invests $790.91 Million in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

LTS One Management LP acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,250,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,913,000. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for approximately 69.8% of LTS One Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. LTS One Management LP owned about 2.06% of International Flavors & Fragrances as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,951,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 120,795 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 457,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,283 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.80. 6,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,045. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.76. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 144.95%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.51.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

