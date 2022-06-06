LuaSwap Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LUA)

LuaSwap (LUA) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 6th. LuaSwap has a market cap of $2.83 million and $7,261.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,440.71 or 0.99969635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002059 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001590 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 233,673,966 coins and its circulating supply is 173,154,600 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

