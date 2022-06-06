Lumina Fund Management LLC Decreases Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Lumina Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Lumina Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.32. 2,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,959. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.42. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

